Russell Dickerson's Under $50 Valentine's Day Gift Picks Will Make Your Home Sweet

Cheers to love and friendship!

For country music singer Russell Dickerson, this year's Valentine's Day is going to be a special one. In addition to celebrating his love story with wife Kailey Dickerson, the "Southern Symphony" singer is also marking the holiday for the first time as a dad.

In between planning his own surprises for the family, the musician took some time to share a few gift picks exclusively for E! News readers.

While a box of chocolate and a Russell calendar may make a great present, why not take it a step further? From comfortable Crocs to a must-have wine opener, "Every Little Thing" about Russell's picks are worth paying attention to.