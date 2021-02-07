Chrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

See All the Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2021 Puppy Bowl

The Super Bowl is cool, but have you heard about the 2021 Puppy Bowl? Meet the dogs competing in Animal Planet’s annual tradition.

By Valerie Garofalo Feb 07, 2021 11:00 AMTags
It's that time of the year again: The competition is heating up...and no, we're not talking about the Super Bowl.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII returns this Sunday, Feb. 7 and the cutest puppies will go paw to paw to compete for the special three-hour event. 

Joining this year as Puppy Bowl XVII announcers are ESPN's Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele, who will be providing puppy analysis throughout the game!

The pre-game show begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT when longtime Puppy Bowl sports correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound, Sheena Inu, Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard will pump up the crowd with insights on the furry matchups before the big game.

This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern states are set to bring 70 incredible adoptable puppy players out for the event to sport their opposing bandana colors. The pups will be split between #TeamRuff in "Tail Mary Tangerine" and #TeamFluff sporting "Bark Blue." The two teams will be playing against each other in the brand-new GEICO Stadium to win the CHEWY "Lombarky" trophy.

 

photos
Presidential Dogs and Other Pets at the White House

Keep scrolling to see all the puppies appearing in this year's friendly competition.

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Chip

Danbury Animal Welfare Society 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Chunky Monkey

Green Dogs Unleashed 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Comet

Comet Operation Paws for Homes 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Cosmo

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Cream

Rescue City 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Duke

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Tony

Rescue City

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Theodore

Green Dogs Unleased 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Vinnie

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Spaulding

Dog Star Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Stitch

Rutland County Humane 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Tank

Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Ray

Center for Animal Health & Welfare 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Sasha

Danbury Animal Welfare Society 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Todd Furly

Pet Animal Welfare Society 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Pippa

Danbury Animal Welfare Society 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Xena

Last Chance Animal Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Dwight

Operation Paws for Homes 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Tina

Operation Paws for Homes  

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Lee

Dog Star Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Lionel

Rescue City 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Lucy

Danbury Animal Welfare Society 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Marshall

Green Dogs Unleashed 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Mary Anne

Operation Paws for Homes

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Michael

Operation Paws for Homes 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Milky Way

Operation Paws for Home 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Muffin

Match Dog Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Pacific

Match Dog Rescue 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Paulie

Rescue City 

discovery+ /Animal Planet / Elias Weiss Friedman
Peaches

Rescue City 

photos
View More Photos From Puppy Bowl 2021 Lineup

