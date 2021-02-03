Why Rebel Wilson's Relationship With Jacob Busch "Fizzled Out"

Watch : Rebel Wilson Confirms She's Single

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch have called it quits on their relationship, but a source exclusively tells E! News that this isn't the end of the road for the pair.

The insider explains the Pitch Perfect actress decided to call things off with Jacob after realizing the "relationship had run its course."

"There wasn't one incident that really happened to end things, the relationship just ran it's course and fizzled out," the source shares. "They had a great time together and remain good friends."

In addition, the source says it certainly didn't help that Rebel and Jacob lived on opposite coasts. The insider explains, "They spent the holidays apart and it was getting a little hard to make it work since Rebel lives in LA and he lives in Palm Beach."

Even though their romance is over, the source says, "Rebel and Jacob are still very amicable and friendly," adding, "they may even end up hanging out together in the future."