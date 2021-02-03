The Importance of Black History Month: How Black Educators Established a Monthlong Tradition

Watch : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

"If a race has no history, if it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated."

It's from this central thesis that Dr. Carter G. Woodson, a child of formerly enslaved people, set out to change the course of education in America as it relates to the historical accomplishments and contributions of Black people. And it's he who we have to thank for the enduring existence of Black History Month.

Born on Dec. 19, 1875, Woodson's economic circumstances meant that his childhood wasn't dedicated to education, but instead to work on the family farm and in a coal mine. Yet he understood the importance of learning, chipping away at his studies until he was able to receive a high school diploma at the age of 20. His pursuit of knowledge continued through undergraduate work at Berea College and graduate programs at the University of Chicago and Harvard University, becoming only the second Black man to earn a PhD from the latter in 1912.

And the more he learned, the more he realized just how ignored America's Black population truly was in the textbooks of the day. So he set out to change that.