Demi Moore Looks Back on Her “Magical” Fendi Runway Appearance at Fashion Week

Watch : "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore

This Fashion Week is one Demi Moore won't soon forget.

Last week, the G.I. Jane star turned heads for all the right reasons when she made a surprise runway appearance at Fendi's spring—summer 2021 fashion show. Not only did Demi open up the show, but she also was able to participate in creative director Kim Jones' first couture collection for the brand.

In a new interview with Naomi Campbell, the 58-year-old actress raved about her experience on and off the stage.

"First of all, truly, it didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Demi explained on the YouTube series No Filter With Naomi. "I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid."

"It was very powerful," she continued before giving praise to Naomi for closing the show. "It was a special show."