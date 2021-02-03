Chrissy Teigen Marks Son Jack’s Due Date as She Prepares for Endometriosis Surgery

Chrissy Teigen could really use some love today.
The cookbook author shared on Twitter that she would have met her son Jack this week, had she not suffered a pregnancy loss in September.
She reflected on her pain by writing, "my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off."
Chrissy explained that she still feels like her son is kicking her stomach, sharing, "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom." She later posted a video that showed the abdominal movement, along with the caption, "I'll pretend it's him saying hi - it never stops."
She explained, "I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh."
The star, also mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, asked for advice from others with endometriosis, a disease in which uterine tissue grows outside the uterus. She specifically inquired about the recovery process following the surgery, with the foodie wondering, "can I make soup after."
Chrissy then started trending on Twitter when she posed a contentious question to her 13.6 million followers about the most expensive thing they've eaten "that you thought sucked?"
She revealed her own bougie restaurant story with husband John Legend, saying, "the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn't even finish it and it had been cleared!!!"
Fans pointed out that it that wasn't very relatable for your average Joe. She wrote back, "hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life... I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me."
When things escalated, a distraught Chrissy basically asked to be left alone during her very challenging week. She added, "me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. feeling anxious, sad. you: let's f--king own this rich bitch for retweets."
She said having her name trending was her "worst nightmare."
Chrissy and John lost their third child Jack in September, after the 35 year old was hospitalized for excessive bleeding. At the time, she shared photos of herself in the hospital to let other moms know they're not alone.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on social media. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."