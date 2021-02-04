Summer House in Quarantine Is the "Perfect Pressure Cooker" for Drama

Summer House is bringing you more drama than ever before.
Season five of the hit Bravo series returns tonight and fans will quickly notice this season is unlike any before. Why? Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Summer House stars were forced to live together in self-quarantine 24/7, seven days a week while shooting.
"Five seasons in I think it's kind of nice for us to have a little bit of change of pace. It was dramatically different," Kyle Cooke told E! News exclusively. "First of all, it's the perfect pressure cooker scenario. We basically all arrived at the house and never left. There was no longer the Friday and Sunday commute [back to NYC]. I've been doing this long before the show, that was a nice little gift. Sunday scaries are a lot more manageable if you're not dealing with four hours of traffic headed back to the city."
Kyle added, "I think it's like Real World, Big Brother, shoot maybe even a little Jersey Shore...We had more surveillance cameras than we've ever had and it's the biggest house we've ever filmed in."
From partying on the weekends to working remotely Monday through Friday, all nine house mates (Kyle, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Danielle Olivera and newbie Ciara Miller) won't have anywhere to escape if and when someone gets on their nerves.
"I think [it's] a different kind of drama," Kyle explained. "Normally we're going out, we're throwing parties. A lot of the time the drama is pretty alcohol-infused. I think the drama that we found ourselves getting caught up in was a little more substantial this summer because you had fewer excuses like, ‘Oh it must have been the alcohol talking at the party.' We were all living there seven days a week and you can't run and hide from any awkwardness or any tension. You kind of have to confront it head on otherwise it's going to literally make it awkward for everybody."
As for who Kyle has drama with this season, he teased, "Hannah and I are big personalities and for whatever reason we found ourselves butting heads time and time again this summer. I think some if it was just pent up history from previous summers. Even Amanda, some of her friendships were kind of put to the test too. But for me, it was certainly Hannah but I'm sure everybody felt my wrath at some point."
