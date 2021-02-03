The Great's Nicholas Hoult Teases a Skins Reunion at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Joe Alwyn & Nicholas Hoult's Favorite "Favourite" Memories

What a Great day for Nicholas Hoult.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, the 31-year-old actor learned that he was nominated for the Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy Golden Globe for his work as Emperor Peter III in Hulu's The Great. The period comedy-drama, which was created by Tony McNamara, also received nominations for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy.

After learning about The Great's several nominations, Hoult exclusively told E! News, "Yeah, really exciting day. Like, bit of a crazy spin it's taken. I was actually just going about my normal business, we're on lock down at the moment in London, so I was doing a kitchen work out. I have some little weights and stuff and I stood over here and my phone started buzzing. And I was like, 'What's going on over there?' And it was people saying congratulations on getting nominated."

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor revealed he's "really so, so happy" to be nominated alongside Tony McNamara and Elle Fanning (who plays the show's lead, Catherine the Great).