Exclusive

The Bachelor's Matt James Weighs In on Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Breakup

Matt James is weighing in on one of Bachelor Nation's most talked-about breakups of all time. 

Yes, we're referring to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

The polarizing Bachelorette couple came up during a game of "Dating Dos and Don'ts" on Tuesday, Feb. 2's Nightly Pop, and E! News' Nina Parker and Hunter March made sure to ask the current Bachelor lead for his thoughts on just how public the pair has been about everything—from cheating allegations to their emotional outpourings—on social media. 

"I can only speak for myself, that's not something I would do," Matt responded.

He went onto explain that despite seeing how quickly Clare and Dale's relationship deteriorated, he didn't let that affect his time on The Bachelor or his belief that he could find love.

"Because I've seen it go the other way," Matt continued. "I reached out to a bunch of people...I talked to Sean Lowe before I got out here, I talked to Wells Adams, I've talked to a bunch of different people where I've seen the process work out for them."

Now? "I'm just praying for the best," he added.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

And, of course, telling E! News all about his dating preferences—including dirty talk, sex toys and hooking up on the first date. 

"Sex on the first date is something that I've never done," Matt revealed. "And it's not something that I'm going to shame anybody for doing. It's just, what's attractive to me is someone knowing that I leave my clothes all over the house, I'm late responding to you on a text message, my breath might smell like garlic, I'm doing X, Y, Z and they still love me for who I am."

Hear more about Matt's dating dos and don'ts in the above Nightly Pop clip.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

