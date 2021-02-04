How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards Nominations Livestream

Watch : "Parasite" Cast Talks Historic Win at the 2020 SAG Awards

Award season is upon us! The nominees for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to be announced on Thursday, Feb. 4—and E! News has all the details on how to watch the nominations.

While the 2021 SAG Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for March 14, they'll now take place on April 4 to avoid a conflict with the 2021 Grammys. So, with two months to go until the award show, which honors actors both on TV and in films, the Screen Actors Guild is taking a very modern approach with their nominations announcement.

When are the 2021 SAG Awards nominations announced and where can you watch?

This year, the nominees for the SAG Awards will be announced on Instagram Live via the @sagawards account. "The SAG Awards is utilizing the innovation that social media channels like Instagram have achieved in providing an accessible platform for people to share their stories and stay up-to-date with current events," a press release for the ceremony states. "SAG Awards' aim is to create an authentic connection with their audience by reinventing the Nominations Announcement into a seamless, virtual experience for both the nominees and fans."

Start times: The nominations ceremony will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 7:50 a.m. PT/10:50 a.m. ET on @sagawards' Instagram Stories with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. Then, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, nominations will be announced on @sagawards' Instagram Live.