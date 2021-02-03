Watch Eddie Murphy Meet His Son in New Coming 2 America Trailer

Watch : Eddie Murphy's Hilarious "Coming 2 America" Trailer Drops

The second trailer for Coming 2 America dropped and the plot is thick!

From the first trailer released back in December, loyal viewers learned King Akeem, portrayed by the incomparable Eddie Murphy returns to New York City with his trusted servant and best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) in search of his son, who will be the heir to the throne of Zamunda.

What the new trailer adds to the story is that the mother of the long-lost son (Jermaine Fowler) is not the child of Akeem's wife Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley) who he met in Jamaica, Queens over three decades ago. Apparently, Akeem made a few stops before meeting the love of his life, who is less than pleased to greet their new extended family.

In the two-minute clip, viewers also learn that Akeem has multiple daughters. So why is he searching for an heir to his throne? Well, as one daughter mentions in the trailer, "A woman isn't allowed to rule Zamunda. It's the law," which throws a monkey wrench into the oldest daughter's plans as she is prepared and ready to become the heiress.