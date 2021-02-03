Female Directors Dominate 2021 Golden Globes with History-Making Nominations

Watch : Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Who run the world? Women!

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations were announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3, by Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Jessica Parker and a theme was quickly noticed in this year's directorial acknowledgements.

In the Best Director category, Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell all snagged a nom for their films One Night in Miami, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman, respectfully. David Fincher (Mank) and Aaron Sorkin (Trial of the Chicago 7) also received nominations in the category. However, this is the first time in the ceremony's history that three women have been nominated for the category. Talk about making a statement!

The trio join a short yet prestigious list of others who have received the honor including Ava DuVernay (the last to be nominated in the category in 2015 for Selma), Barbara Streisand (the only woman to win the category in 1984 for Yentl), Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, and Kathryn Bigelow.