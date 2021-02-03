Alex Rodriguez Reflects on "Amazing" Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show One Year Later

Watch : Shakira & J.Lo's Music Sales Surge After Super Bowl

Most people have rightfully had trouble accumulating wins over the past 12 months, but as we all know, Jennifer Lopez is not most people.

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to mark the first anniversary of his fiancée's iconic Super Bowl halftime performance by lauding her for not only that achievement but also for more recently performing during New Year's Rockin' Eve and President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The 45-year-old former baseball star shared a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of these events, including plenty of cuddly moments for J.Lo and A-Rod.

"In baseball, the ultimate offensive achievement in one year is called the Triple Crown," he captioned the post. "For entertainers, I think what @jlo has accomplished in the past 12 months is right up there." He listed, "Super Bowl. NYE. Inauguration." and then added, "Amazing. Truly amazing. #Macha." He also included a heart emoji.

The video was set to the audio of the 51-year-old Hustlers actress singing "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful" during the inauguration.