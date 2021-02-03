Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Ring in His 41st Birthday With New Baby Bump Photos

Watch : Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

The next time Wilmer Valderrama has a birthday, he'll be a "papa."

For now, the That '70s Show alum is celebrating his 41st birthday by preparing for life's greatest gift: fatherhood.

On Feb. 2, Wilmer shared some new pics of him with his pregnant fiancée, Amanda Pacheco, during a precious beach photoshoot. The model cradled her baby bump while wearing a tan sports bra, blue leggings and, when it got chilly, a green E.P.U. sweatshirt.

He wrote on Instagram, "Now THIS is 41.. thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes." The actor added, "By the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true.. I love you all mucho!"

He also thanked Amanda for giving him his "last bday gift before becoming a papa... you."

The pair began dating in March 2019, and he popped the question on New Year's Day 2020. "'It's just us now,'" he captioned a pic of his proposal in San Diego. He then wished her a happy first anniversary at the start of lockdown by writing, "we look back at a road full of memories.. worth of any lifetime."