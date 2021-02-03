Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Personal Life

Watch : Nicole Kidman Reflects on Marriage to Tom Cruise

Connor Cruise has accomplished his mission of enjoying an incredible birthday getaway.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 26-year-old son took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself showing off his catch during a fishing trip in Costa Rica.

"Yellowfin were chewing today #200# @hook360 @lossuenosresort," he captioned the shot. The photo features himself with a full beard as he holds up a massive tuna by the tail. Connor tagged the Los Sueños Resort and Marina, a resort in the Herradura Beach area of Costa Rica's Central Pacific Coast.

His friend Jeremy Spund posted a photo carousel to Instagram on Feb. 2 that shows Connor and a number of others enjoying the fishing expedition.

"Costa Rica was epic... happy birthday to my brother @theconnorcruise and thanks to rest of the squad for a great few days," he wrote in part.