John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate Iconic Grease Dance for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

In the words of Martha Stewart, John Travolta's "still got it." See the actor and his daughter Ella bust out their moves and recreate a famous Grease dance number.

It's Greased Lightnin'!

John Travolta is bringing back his famous moves from the beloved 1978 film Grease. This time, however, his dance partner is none other than his 20-year-old daughter Ella.

In a new Super Bowl ad, which debuted ahead of the highly anticipated game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the father-daughter duo showed off their dancing skills for Scotts & Miracle-Gro.

The short clip captured the 66-year-old actor recreating some of his iconic moves from the "You're The One That I Want" number from the movie. Of course, his daughter mimicked his steps and threw in her own personality to the mix. 

The dynamic duo even coordinated for their bit. The American Crime Story star donned a fitted black jacket that he paired with a matching tee and denim pants. Ella also rocked a black jacket that she wore over a green floral dress and sneakers.

Before they busted out their moves, however, the ad showed John struggling to set up a selfie stick. "Dad, it's the red one... the other red one," Ella tells her father, to which he replies, "I know."

The Best Super Bowl Performance Looks Ever

Martha Stewart, who is featured in the commercial, comments on John's dancing skills, saying, "He's still got it." The Office's Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers and more stars appear in the ad.

Below, see Ella and John recreate those legendary Grease moves. Plus, see all of the other ads to drop ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl game.

Scotts Lawn/Youtube
Scotts & Miracle-Gro Starring John and Ella Travolta

The father-daughter duo shows off their dancing skills as they recreate a famous Grease number for Scotts & Miracle-Gro. Plus, Martha StewartThe Office's Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers and more appear in the ad. Watch it here.

LogitechYoutube
Logitech Ad Starring Lil Nas X

The "Old Town Road" star is using his voice for more than just singing. "We stand there in defiance. We the makers, we the ground-breakers, we the creators, the streamers... and dreamers," he shares, as footage shows people using technology to create digital art. See the Logitech ad here.

Pepsi/Youtube
Pepsi Starring The Weeknd

Ahead of his performance on Sunday, Feb. 7, The Weeknd is shown walking through a tunnel of a football stadium, as his past music videos play in the background. Hopefully, it's a glimpse of what's to come. Watch the ad here.

Amazon's Alexa
Amazon's Alexa Ad Starring Michael B. Jordan

In a 2021 Super Bowl ad, Michael B. Jordan becomes the center of a woman's fantasy as she imagines him as the physical embodiment of Amazon's smart home operating system, aka Alexa. Watch a teaser now

Cutwater Spirits
Cutwater Spirits Ad

Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is debuting its "Cut Out" campaign on Super Bowl Sunday. While Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire doesn't appear in the Game Day ad, she helped support the campaign online. Watch the commercial here

Squarespace
Squarespace Ad

Squarespace, the all-in-one website building and e-commerce platform, partnered with Dolly Parton to re-record her workplace anthem, "9 to 5" as "5 to 9." 

Dolly's first-ever perfume titled "A Scent from Above" will also be appearing in the Squarespace commercial, which will coincide with the fragrances website launch. Watch the ad here

Stella Artois
Stella Artois Ad Starring Lenny Kravitz

On Feb. 1, Stella Artois released their ad with Lenny Kravitz. The collaboration hopes to  encourage everyone to invest in a diverse portfolio of unscripted nights, last-minute plans and good times spent laughing and loving with a Stella Artois in hand and those dearest to you. Watch the commercial here

Uber Eats/Youtube
Uber Eats Ad Starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey

An excellent reunion! On Saturday, Jan. 30, Uber Eats released their Super Bowl ad starring the dynamic Wayne's World duo. "And we're back," Mike Myers says as his '90s character Wayne. He adds, with the help of Dana Carvey's Garth, "2020 was a great year...NOT!"

"We just wanted to say that we'll see you soon for the game," Wayne shares, "which for legal reasons cannot be named." Watch the ad here.

 

 

Frito Lay
Doritos Ad Starring Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel

The Mindy Project actress and Jimmy Kimmel Live! host promote Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch chips. Watch the teaser here.

Woven Agency
Tide Commercial Starring Jason Alexander

In this ad for Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10x Detergent, a teenage boy wears a sweatshirt bearing Jason Alexander's face and later runs into the real actor, who has a very Seinfeld moment. Watch the commercial here.

The ad features Joey Scarbury's 1981 song "Believe It or Not," the theme from the '80s show The Greatest American Hero. Alexander's Seinfeld character George Costanza famously parodied the song on an answering machine message on the ‘90s NBC sitcom.

PepsiCo
Rockstar Energy Drinks Ad Starring Lil Baby

The Grammy-nominated rapper appears onstage in this ad that celebrates the journeys of actual rock stars and features real-life first responders, medical professionals and entrepreneurs. Watch a teaser here.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Michelob Ultra Ad Featuring Serena Williams and More

The beer commercial features archived images of top athletes such as Serena Williams, retired soccer champion Mia Hamm, Los Angeles Lakers player Anthony Davis and star sprinter Usain Bolt. Watch the ad here.

Wieden+Kennedy New York
Bud Light Ad

In this ad for Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, life gives you lemons, even though you never asked for them. Watch the commercial here.

Anomaly
Vroom Ad

A visit to a car dealership turns into a scary scene from a thriller in this ad for Vroom. Watch it here.

Grey Global Group Inc.
Pringles Ad

This Pringles chips ad, promoting its flavor stacking technique, depicts the joyous aftermath of the return of a space capsule to Earth. Watch the ad here.

Venables Bell & Partners
Chipotle Ad

In the franchise's first Super Bowl ad, a little boy asks his sister, what if a burrito could change the world? Watch the ad here.

