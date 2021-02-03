Who Is WandaVision's Big Upcoming Guest Star?

Something big is coming to WandaVision.
We already knew that, of course, and some big things have already come thanks to last week's episode that revealed the nature of Wanda's sitcom bubble and what's going on outside of it. But there's more on the horizon, and the question is what...or who?
In a new interview with TVLine, star Elizabeth Olsen was asked if WandaVision would feature something akin to Mark Hamill showing up as Luke Skywalker in season two of The Mandalorian. Olsen said "Yes" and that she's "really excited" for people to see it.
That quote reminded us of what Paul Bettany told E! News when we talked to him before WandaVision premiered. When we asked which decade he liked exploring the most, this is what he said:
"My answer's going to be very leading and it's unfortunate because you haven't been able to see the entire series, but there's stuff that happens later on when we have caught up with time that I love equally. There's a huge reveal with an actor that I've always wanted to work with, and I have some real explosive scenes with him...there's stuff later on. But I will say that the magic show in episode two was really fun."
This "huge reveal" may or may not be what Olsen was referring to in the TVLine interview, but we can imagine that they might have been talking about the same thing. That means we're looking for a male actor who Bettany has not worked with before, and whose presence on the show would be exciting.
Our first guess is Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. It wouldn't be that big of a surprise since WandaVision is supposed to connect with the next Doctor Strange movie, but it would be exciting to see how he's involved in whatever is happening with Wanda and the formerly dead Vision.
Some have wondered if we'll see Aaron Taylor Johnson back as Pietro, Wanda's dead twin brother, and there are other theories floating around about WandaVision setting up the next big Marvel villain. Perhaps the actor Bettany was excited to work with is new to the MCU, but he's playing a major character who's known in the comic books.
Last week's episode certainly debunked a few of the previous theories people had.
"We Interrupt This Program" took us back in time a few weeks or maybe months to when Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) returned from being snapped away by Thanos. She learned that her mother had died three years ago, but immediately returned to her job at S.W.O.R.D., a division of S.H.I.E.L.D. that her mother founded.
She wasn't allowed to head out on any major missions, so she got sent to investigate a missing persons case that turned into a missing town case. The entire town of Westview, New Jersey had disappeared, and locals forgot it even existed.
Monica and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) discovered that the town was surrounded by an energy field. They sent in a drone, only to watch the drone vanish in front of their eyes. Monica then put her hand through the energy field and vanished herself.
Jimmy sounded the alarm and S.W.O.R.D. went to work, bringing in physicist Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) to help discover that Wanda, Vision and eventually Monica were starring in a sitcom that was easily watchable on an old vintage TV set.
When Monica angered Wanda by bringing up Ultron and the death of Pietro, the feed cut out. Wanda then ejected Monica from the bubble via magic, and when Monica opened her eyes, she said, "It's all Wanda."
We're still over here hoping that it's not just Wanda causing this, because we're simply not interested in a show that's all about a woman becoming a villain just because she's grieving and mentally ill. There are certainly hints of something larger going on, like the Hydra commercials and the fact that there are still five episodes to go, but nothing concrete yet. All we can really do now is guess and wait for Friday.
New episodes of WandaVision stream Fridays on Disney+.