These $26 Faux Fur Slippers Have 14,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

You totally can't go wrong with these chic slippers available in 12 different colors and prints.

You know those criss-cross slippers you've been seeing everywhere? Well, Amazon has a super affordable version of them, available in 12 different colors and prints. Reviewers are loving these slippers that you can even wear outdoors thanks to their waterproof sole. Their memory foam insole is super comfy and they never look sloppy.

Shop them below, and hear more about what reviewers have to say!

These Buttery Soft $23 Leggings Have 12,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Halluci Cross Band Indoor or Outdoor Slippers

These fluffy slippers come in sizes S to XL and make for a great gift, too.

$26
Amazon

Reviewers are raving: 

"Love these slippers. The toe is open so my feet don't sweat. Very comfortable and soft."

"I had some similar fuzzy slippers that covered the toe and more of the foot, but those ended up getting so hot and sweaty. These are a great in-between that you can have something soft, fuzzy and comfortable without getting overheated. I don't find my toes getting cold while wearing them as I thought I might initially. I think warming up the main part of your foot does enough to warm your toes."

"These slippers are super comfy and padded. And the faux fur feels extremely soft. These are amazing quality slippers."

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta and Ella Recreate Grease for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

2

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Gives Rare Glimpse at His Life

3
Exclusive

Inside Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers’ “Private and Low Key” Romance

