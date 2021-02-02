Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ “Private and Low Key” Romance

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin Talk On-Screen Chemistry

No lies here: Shailene Woodley appears to have scored a touchdown in the game of love.

E! News has confirmed the Big Little Lies star has taken on a long distance relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A source exclusively tells E! News, "They have kept things private and low key."

Aaron has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to stay "very focused on his season," which came to an end on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, Shailene has been working on-set in Montreal to film Misanthrope, according to Canada Live. The crime movie is directed by Damián Szifron.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," the insider tells us. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."