Buddy & Matteo Turn Six Months: Relive Nikki & Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Pics

Another milestone for the Bella boys.

This week, Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev, who are Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's sons, turned six months old. The Total Bellas stars each took to social media to commemorate their little ones' half birthdays.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, Nikki posted several photos of her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and wrote, "Leo full moon for my little leo Teo who turned 6 months yesterday."

As E! readers may recall, Nikki and Artem welcomed Matteo into the world on July 31, 2020. Nikki shared at the time, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

Artem also shared the baby news, writing, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love @thenikkibella."

What made Matteo's arrival even more special? His cousin Buddy was born just one day after. "It's a BOY!!!" Brie captioned her Instagram post in early August. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Brie and Nikki Bella's Biggest Moments From 2020

Thus, on Monday, Feb. 1, Brie honored Buddy's six-month milestone with a post of her own.

Alongside a video of Buddy playing with blocks, Brie wrote, "Sweet Buddy Boy is 6 months today!!! Time is flying. He's crawling, reaching for everything, sleeping in his own crib, loving sweet potatoes and is a drooling laughing machine!!!"

While we're in disbelief that the boys are already six months old, we are also eager to honor this exciting milestone. So, in honor of Buddy and Matteo turning half-a-year old, check out their cutest pics below!

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie, Birdie and Buddy

"We all woke up late but just in time for the inauguration," Brie Bella wrote in January 2021. "First time I get to sit with my kids and explain it all to them!!! Bird said she wants Gaga's dresses!! Such a special day!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Napping Mentor

Brie revealed on Instagram, "Birdie telling Buddy all about sleeping on his own in his room. I can't believe the time has come!! My active rolling little boy is growing so fast!!!"

Instagram
Vineyard Walks

Nikki Bella captioned this tender photo of herself and Matteo Chigvintsev, "Mama + Teo vineyard walks."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy and Grandma

Brie shared this picture of Buddy and grandma Kathy Colace Laurinaitis on Jan. 7.

Instagram
Messy Matteo

Alongside this sweet pic of Matteo, Nikki stated, "My Sweet Potato King."

Instagram
Over 23 Weeks

Nikki wrote, "Can't believe our baby boy is a few days over 23 weeks".

Instagram
Channeling His Mama

"Shared this with some friends," Nikki penned online. "Teo is becoming a lot like his Mama! Facials exact! lol"

Instagram
The Russian Love and the Russian Bear

Nikki shared on this Instagram snap, "My Russian Love & My Russian Bear".

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote on Instagram. "Happy New Year's Bella Army."

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Matteo's First Christmas

Artem Chigvintsev shared this photo of him and Nikki Bella with their baby boy on Christmas Day 2020.

Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie Bella posted this photo of husband Daniel Bryan and kids Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson on Christmas Day 2020.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's Smile

On this Buddy update, Brie wrote, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Instagram / Daniel Bryan
Baby Talk

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan shared this adorable photo of the boys a week before Christmas 2020.

Instagram
Bonding Boys

Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson get some quality time together in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Casual Cuties

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev kept it casual while watching the boys.

Instagram
Family Fun

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son was all smiles while being held by aunt Nikki.

Instagram
Funny Face

We're loving little Buddy's face in this photo.

Instagram
Surprise!

Artem feigned surprise for a bit with baby Buddy.

Instagram
Baby's First Christmas Card

Nikki Bella's holds son Matteo Chigvintsev as they post for his first Christmas card.

Instagram
Brie's Boys

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan holds their son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Tummy Time

Brie Bella's baby boy Buddy Danielson shows off remarkably good neck muscle control for his age (3 months).

Instagram
Nikki and Matteo Time

Mama is hilarious!

Instagram
Touchdown!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson gets his football on.

Instagram
Hanging Out

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev hangs out in his bouncer. 

Instagram
Siblings Bond

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson holds her brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Little Man

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev strikes a pose.

Instagram
Listen Mom, Activity Mats Are Hard

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son Buddy Danielson practices his grabbing and rolling skills.

Instagram
Sitting Nicely

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev sits up.

Instagram
Whatever!

At age 3, it is understandable that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter Birdie Danielson would find Mega Bloks far more interesting than her baby brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Patriotic Duty

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev encourages citizens to fulfill their civic duty.

View More Photos From Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Catch up on past Total Bellas episodes here.

Total Bellas returns Sunday, 22 Nov. at 9 p.m., only on E!

