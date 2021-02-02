Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

The Nevers Trailer Promises Victorian Women With Supernatural Powers & We're Stoked

HBO dropped a titillating teaser for its upcoming sci-fi period drama, which was created by Joss Whedon and will air in April 2021. Check out the action-packed trailer!

By Alyssa Ray Feb 02, 2021 9:05 PMTags
If you took the fashion of Bridgerton and the superpowers of Heroes, you'd get The Nevers.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, HBO dropped the official teaser for its upcoming period sci-fi drama created by Joss Whedon. The show, which will debut in April, takes place in the last part of the Victorian era and follows a group of people who've mysteriously obtained otherworldly abilities.

HBO further explained, "In the last years of Victoria's reign, London is beset by the 'Touched': people—mostly women—who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities - some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of…well, pretty much all the forces—to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place."

And, from what we've seen in the just-released first look, The Nevers' heroines are ready to take on the system. While a male voiceover claims the new power "mocks God," Amalia and Penance do not agree.

Amalia defends, "Being touched is not a defect of character."

However, resentment towards those who've been touched has a war brewing in London. Thankfully, it appears the leading ladies can hold their own.

Case in point: Amalia is seen jumping several stories to take on some ominous opponents.

Strong leading ladies with epic fighting skills? We love to see it.

In addition to Donnelly and Skelly, The Nevers also stars Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

Catch the exciting trailer below.

The Nevers is heading to HBO and HBO Max in April 2021.

