Watch the First Trailer for Peacock's Punky Brewster Revival

Check out Soleil Moon Frye and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the just-released teaser.

Watch: Soleil Moon Frye's Daughter Does Punky Brewster Impressions

Holy macanoli! Punky is all grown up.

Peacock just released the first trailer for the highly anticipated Punky Brewster revival starring Soleil Moon Frye as the adult version of her beloved '80s sitcom character. The preview shows Punky as a newly single mother trying to navigate the hardships of adult life.

"Raising three kids on my own, I'm barely keeping it together," Frye says in the clip. "It's time for me to focus on myself and my needs."

Punky's ex-husband is played by Freddie Prinze Jr. "I am not ready to date again, your father and I just broke up," Frye admits.

Prinze adds, "Your mom and I are still trying to figure things out. But we're still family, we just look a little different."

However, everything changes for the family when Punky meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system who reminds Punky of her young self.

Check out Frye trying to find her "Punky power" again in the heartwarming trailer below! The new series also stars Cherie Johnson, who is reprising her role, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

 

Punky Brewster premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Feb. 25.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

