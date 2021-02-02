Bethenny Frankel Quizzes Andy Cohen About His Dating Life

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Is Andy Cohen on the hunt for Mr. Right? Sort of.

At least, that's what the Watch What Happens Live host said on the Tuesday, Feb. 2. episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel when the former Real Housewives of New York City star asked if he wants a life partner.

"I think that I do want it, but I don't seem to be working very hard to get it," Andy responded. "It's funny because a lot of times I'll be—you know, I waste an enormous time on Instagram—kind of looking at other people's pages and a lot of times you see people and they're great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures. And then you're like, 'Okay let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend, Mr. Speedo shot every day?'"

The Bravo boss knows that sounds judgmental, but he's ultimately aware that some people might have the same thought about him.