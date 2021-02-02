Bethenny Frankel Quizzes Andy Cohen About His Dating Life

Is Andy Cohen on the hunt for Mr. Right? Sort of.
At least, that's what the Watch What Happens Live host said on the Tuesday, Feb. 2. episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel when the former Real Housewives of New York City star asked if he wants a life partner.
"I think that I do want it, but I don't seem to be working very hard to get it," Andy responded. "It's funny because a lot of times I'll be—you know, I waste an enormous time on Instagram—kind of looking at other people's pages and a lot of times you see people and they're great looking and there are all these shirtless pictures. And then you're like, 'Okay let me put myself in the position of dating this person now. Is this who I want as a boyfriend, Mr. Speedo shot every day?'"
The Bravo boss knows that sounds judgmental, but he's ultimately aware that some people might have the same thought about him.
"Guess what, if I was someone else looking in on my social media, am I the person I would wanna date? Maybe not," Andy continued. "I might be like, 'That guy's kind of a douche.' So people who live in glass houses, man...that's the other thing, if I was watching my own show, would I want to date me? I don't know."
What he does know is that his son, soon-to-be 2-year-old Benjamin Allen Cohen, will always come first.
Andy talked about his little one—who he welcomed via surrogate in 2019—with Bethenny, explaining that his parenting style is "fairly laidback.
"What I'm finding is, I think there's something really positive about having a child later in life," he explained. "I'm more zen about where I'm at. I'm not losing my s--t about everything...I just think there are things to sweat and things not to sweat. I'm just trying to be laidback."
Should Andy apply this easygoing approach to his dating life, perhaps he'd let one of his famous friends set him up with someone?
Jill Zarin made an attempt during the early days of RHONY, according to Bethenny. The only problem? Jill apparently thought Andy was straight.
"When you were first on Bravo hosting the reunions, Jill Zarin wanted to set you up with someone," Bethenny told him. "We didn't even know—you seemed like a great straight Jewish guy. She wanted to set you up with someone because you seemed straight. It's true!"
