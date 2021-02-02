Read Harper Beckham's Sweet Bedtime Notes to Parents Victoria and David

Who doesn't love a handwritten letter?

On Monday, Feb. 1, Harper Beckham decided to show her parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham a little extra love. The former Spice Girls member took to her Instagram Story to share the sweet bedtime words from the 9-year-old.

"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," Harper wrote on a piece of loose-leaf paper. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you Sleep well sweet dreams Love Harper."

In the following story post, Victoria showed that the retired soccer player also received a heartfelt note on a yellow index card. "Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best friends," Harper wrote to David. "You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you love you so much Sleep well." In the caption, the proud mom wrote, "Someone loves daddy very much" and "Kisses from Harper."