Mindy Kaling Dishes on Daughter Kit's Reaction to Seeing Her on TV

Believe it or not, Mindy Kaling's daughter, Kit, is not yet aware of her mother's celebrity status.

The 3-year-old has watched her mom onstage at the 2020 Oscars and seen her highly-anticipated Dorito commercial for the 2021 Super Bowl, but, as Mindy tells E! News exclusively, Kit doesn't fully get what that means.

"I mean, I remember she watched me as I presented at the Oscars like a century ago—actually a year ago, but it felt like a century ago—and she thought I was just upstairs," the actress recalls. "I think she just made a shift and thinks it's normal that people's parents are just sometimes on TV."

And who can blame the toddler for not realizing her mom is an A-lister? After all, Kit runs in a pretty famous crowd that includes B.J. Novak, who also happens to be her godfather.