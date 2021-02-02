Gayle King’s Daughter Kirby Gets Married at Oprah Winfrey’s Home

Watch : Gayle King Gives Details on Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Oprah to the rescue!

Numerous couples have been forced to shelve their wedding plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gayle King's family was no different. The CBS This Morning co-host had been organizing a wedding for her daughter Kirby Bumpus and her partner Virgil Miller when lockdown began.

Nearly a year later, Gayle was able to give Kirby the wedding of her dreams thanks to a little help from her bestie, Oprah Winfrey.

The proud mom revealed on Feb. 1 that Kirby and Virgil tied the knot at her godmother Oprah's $6.85 million house in Santa Barbara in December 2020. Hey, what are fairy godmothers for?

Their six guests included Oprah's longtime partner, Stedman Graham, and Kirby's brother, Will Bumpus Jr., who officiated the ceremony.

As Gayle wrote on Instagram, "I couldn't even hug her on her wedding day that was haaaaard! Not the wedding we planned in 2020... [But] the day was gorgeous and so was kirby! I call that perfection."