Chloe Bailey Champions Self-Love in Powerful Response to Critics of Her Instagram Videos

Chloe Bailey is proving how powerful her voice really is.

Sister duo Chloe x Halle started posting on each of their independent Instagram accounts on Jan. 19, with Chloe raking up 1.4 million followers and Halle earning 810,000 so far.

It allowed the singers to show off their individual identities and come into their own. However, social media users soon jumped on Chloe for posting steamy videos celebrating her body and dance moves.

The 22 year old addressed the backlash during an Instagram Live session on Jan. 31, making it clear her videos are less about being risqué and more about embracing body acceptance and demonstrating self-love.

She told fans she wanted them to meet "the real me," which is not so "clean cut" and "completely different" from her younger sister Halle Bailey, 20, the star of Disney's upcoming live-action Little Mermaid.

"I feel so confident when I get to tap into the sexier side of me," Chloe said. "It's taken a lot for me to show the world for who I really am inside... I've been really insecure for a long time, and I'm finally at that place where I have self-confidence."