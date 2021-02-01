Angelina Jolie Offers Rare Details About Her "Really Hard" Past Few Years and "Healing" Her Family

Watch : Angelina Jolie Enjoys "Chaos" in Her Home During Quarantine

Since announcing her split from ex Brad Pitt in 2016, Angelina Jolie has kept her head held high as she privately struggled with the fallout of their divorce.

But now, the actress candidly admits to British Vogue that the past few years have been "really hard" for her and their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

At one point in the interview, she is asked, "Do you feel as if you're at a happy stage in your life?" to which she responds, "I don't know."

"I've been focusing on healing our family," the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress continues. "It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

And though the 45 year old is unsure about her happiness at this time, she expresses excitement for her 50s, saying, "I feel that I'm gonna hit my stride in my 50s."

"Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, 'No, Mom, don't do that. You'll hurt yourself,'" she adds. "And I thought, 'God, isn't that funny?' There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I'll hurt myself."