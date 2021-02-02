Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

15 Things You Need to Rock The Extremely See-Through Trend

Mesh tops for winter? Yes, you read that right!

By Emily Spain Feb 02, 2021
EComm, Daily Pop Tuesday Trends, extremely see-through clothingE! Illustration

It might be the dead of winter, but celebs like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian are convincing us extremely see-through clothing is one of the hottest trends right now. And to be honest, we're totally here for it!

To help you rock the latest trend, we've rounded up stylish yet affordable styles that almost anyone can pull off. Whether it's date night or an Instagram content shoot, mesh tops and dresses are a must! And don't forget to pick up a cute bralette to complete the look!

See below to shop our extremely see-through must-haves!

Only Hearts Mesh Cardigan

Button it up all the way or leave a few buttons undone for an extra flirty look. We love this sheer cardigan because it is perfect for dressing up or down.

$66
Revolve

Weekday Sena Mesh Checkered Print Long Sleeve Top in Blue

Gingham but make it current! This mesh checkered top is great for adding some color to your winter fit.

$29
ASOS

Women's Mesh See Through 3-Piece Outfit

This mesh outfit includes a cover up dress, spaghetti strap vest and shorts so you can rock the see-through trend and still have coverage in the areas you need it.

$20-$24
Amazon

Nude Mesh Abstract Renaissance Print Long Sleeve Bodysuit

Another trend to try this season is renaissance graphics! Not to mention, this stylish bodysuit will accentuate your curves.

$35
$22
PrettyLittleThing

Light Up Layering Top

This versatile top comes in ten different hues to match any outfit you're trying to style. For those of you who might not be ready for a completely mesh top, this one offers the perfect balance between sheerness and coverage.

$48
Free People

Tomorrowland Mesh Dress Snake Print

This dress is so cute! Pair it with a leather jacket and black combat boots for a complete look.

$56
$15
Beginning Boutique

The Classic Bralette

With all the mesh, see-through cuteness, you're going to need a classic bralette style to wear underneath your dresses and tops. This style comes in eight colors, too!

$28
Free People

Floerns Women's Sheer Mesh Dress

There are so many ways you can style this dress. You can wear it as a beach coverup, or pair it with cute undergarments and leather jacket.

$17-$20
Amazon

Green Tie-Dye Mesh Long Sleeve Crop Top

Tie-dye and mesh: Our two favorite trends at the moment! This crop top paired with leather leggings or high-rise jeans will make you look unstoppable wherever you go.

$25
$16
PrettyLittleThing

Snake Lace Triangle Bra

If you're going to wear a see-through top, you better add this cute bralette to your cart, as well.

$50
Free People

Ow Intimates Grace Bodysuit

Ok this ruffled bodysuit is so cute! Perfect for date night or Galentine's celebrations.

$132
Revolve

Surfers Mesh Top Orange Print

This long sleeve mesh top is perfect for adding some color to your winter wardrobe. It's great for layering underneath winter jackets or to sport on its own.

$40
$35
Revolve

Polka Dot Sheer Mesh Top

Polka dots never go out of style, so this mesh top can stay in your wardrobe all year-long. And it's only $5!

$5
SHEIN

Nude Check Print Mesh Long Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress

Date night never looked so good! This ruched bodycon dress will hug you in all the right places, and the print is so chic.

$38
$24
PrettyLittleThing

Mesh-Trimmed Michele Bralette

Another mesh lifestyle essential! This mesh-trimmed bralette is great for layering underneath your see-through top or dress.

$32
Madewell

