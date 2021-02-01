Justin Timberlake Reacts to the Internet’s Obsession With His and Britney Spears’ Icon Denim Looks

January 8, 2001, a date which will live in infamy.
As any pop culture fan knows, the 2001 American Music Awards will always be remembered for Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' absolutely iconic matching all-denim outfits. In fact, E! News just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the epic ensembles last month.
Though we won't forget the legendary looks for as long as we live, Justin kinda wishes we would.
The Grammy winner revealed on Feb. 1 that he secretly hopes fans will say "Bye Bye Bye" to that fashion moment forever.
During The Hollywood Reporter's songwriter roundtable, Justin said, "I confess that there was maybe a period in the '90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never."
John Legend said what we were all thinking by calling out one particular style choice, saying, "Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten!"
Justin responded, "Thanks, John. Uh, no, the internet won't allow me to forget them. So it's all good."
At the show, his boy band *NSYNC took home the Internet Fans Artist of the Year, beating out his bae Britney.
In the new interview, Justin went on to say that he feels like the work he does out of the public eye is some of his most meaningful. "For me, I always felt like the work that I did when nobody was watching was the most important work," the Trolls actor added. "I come from a creed and a generation that the hardest job you have is to make it look like it all just came so easily to you, you know?"
Well, Justin, we know you just turned 40 yesterday, but something tells us you'll never stop hearing about that jeans twinning moment for the rest of your days.