Justin Timberlake Reacts to the Internet’s Obsession With His and Britney Spears’ Icon Denim Looks

Watch : Jessica Biel Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Justin Timberlake

January 8, 2001, a date which will live in infamy.

As any pop culture fan knows, the 2001 American Music Awards will always be remembered for Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' absolutely iconic matching all-denim outfits. In fact, E! News just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the epic ensembles last month.

Though we won't forget the legendary looks for as long as we live, Justin kinda wishes we would.

The Grammy winner revealed on Feb. 1 that he secretly hopes fans will say "Bye Bye Bye" to that fashion moment forever.

During The Hollywood Reporter's songwriter roundtable, Justin said, "I confess that there was maybe a period in the '90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never."

John Legend said what we were all thinking by calling out one particular style choice, saying, "Denim on denim on denim on denim that will never be forgotten!"