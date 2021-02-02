Summer House's Kyle Cooke Gives Wedding Update Amid Pandemic Postponement

Could 2021 be the year Kyle Cooke and fiancée Amanda Batula finally say "I do"?
The Summer House stars were forced to postpone their wedding last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now Kyle is sharing an update on their hopes to finally walk down the aisle later this year if COVID-19 safety protocols improve.
"I'm literally going to be talking to the venue owner tomorrow," Kyle told E! News exclusive while promoting this week's season five premiere of Summer House. "I feel like a lot of people are in this catch 22. You've got all this money down, most people probably haven't even been engaged for two plus years. But yeah, it's stressful, it adds more stress to the equation and we're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot of unknowns and our wedding was technically speaking postponed and by the time our new date comes around it's kind of like I don't know if enough has changed. We'll have to wait and see."
Kyle added, "We have a date but it's really TBD on whether we can host people safely and probably it's not looking like we can...I've got family in other countries and definitely all over the U.S. so it's challenging. We're just playing it by ear."
The recently released Summer House trailer teased that fans might see the engaged couple get married this season surrounded by just their Bravo co-stars (with Carl Radke officiating?). "We're still postponing our big celebration with immediate and extended family and friends and what not, but we had fun with our friends this past summer," he shared of the TV wedding.
When asked if he and Amanda actually got legally married, he teased, "You'll have to wait and see. We certainly contemplated it man...By the time the summer came to an end we'd been engaged for two years, it was kind of like, ‘What do you want to do?'"
As for how Kyle and Amanda's relationship has handled the pandemic, he says they've had their ups and downs living and working together on his alcohol line Loverboy in self-quarantine.
"I think early on it was really challenging for us because we were going through a lot. Amanda had only left her full-time job to join Loverboy two months prior and we were used to having other people like Carl and Nick and a couple other employees in the mix and at the time lockdown started," he shared. "We're also dealing with our wedding being postponed. The pandemic actually put us to the test in a big way. Fortunately even if we bottomed out we kind of came back stronger and we entered the summer in probably the best place we've ever been going into a summer and that was like a breath of fresh air."
Summer House season five premieres this Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past seasons on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)