Summer House's Kyle Cooke Gives Wedding Update Amid Pandemic Postponement

Could 2021 be the year Kyle Cooke and fiancée Amanda Batula finally say "I do"?

The Summer House stars were forced to postpone their wedding last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now Kyle is sharing an update on their hopes to finally walk down the aisle later this year if COVID-19 safety protocols improve.

"I'm literally going to be talking to the venue owner tomorrow," Kyle told E! News exclusive while promoting this week's season five premiere of Summer House. "I feel like a lot of people are in this catch 22. You've got all this money down, most people probably haven't even been engaged for two plus years. But yeah, it's stressful, it adds more stress to the equation and we're just trying to figure it out. There's a lot of unknowns and our wedding was technically speaking postponed and by the time our new date comes around it's kind of like I don't know if enough has changed. We'll have to wait and see."