The Miz Sounds Off on Bad Bunny After WWE Royal Rumble Face-Off

A WWE Royal Rumble debut we didn't see coming.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin sounded off on Bad Bunny's debut at one of WWE's biggest nights. For those who missed it, the 26-year-old rapper took to the Royal Rumble stage to perform his hit, "Booker T."

Following the performance, The Miz and John Morrison pitched a collaboration with the Puerto Rican hit maker. Unfortunately for The Miz and Morrison, Bad Bunny had little interest in working with them. This snub thoroughly offended The Miz, who in turn destroyed Bad Bunny's equipment before entering the ring for the Royal Rumble.

Bad Bunny didn't stand idly by as he confronted The Miz, which resulted in the latter's elimination from the match. Oh, and he jumped on the Miz & Mrs star from the top rope.

And, if you know anything about The Miz, you can guess what he had to say about this slight.

"By the way, I was dominating, I think I took out like six people right away," The Miz exclusively told E!. "Then Bad Bunny comes out and distracts me. Look, I know that you have to have a head on a swivel when you're in the Royal Rumble match, but not from outside distractions."