Chrissy Teigen's Date Night Wardrobe Malfunction Is Hilariously Relatable

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of embarrassingly relatable moments.
On Jan. 31, the Chrissy's Court star had a bit of a fashion mishap as she stepped out for a date night with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills, Calif. As seen in her posts on social media, Chrissy wore an iridescent green fringe mini dress, stylishly paired with an over-sized black blazer. However, in her Instagram Story, the Cravings cookbook author revealed her secret wardrobe malfunction.
Under the blazer she was hiding a huge gaping hole in the side of her dress. The fashion hack was able to conceal the hole for the entire date. The star even got amazing snapshots from the night.
As for John, he was also pretty fashionable in a black, patterned button-up shirt, black pants and Gucci loafers topped off with a long tan jacket.
Of course, anyone can trust Chrissy to be completely honest about her random life mishaps.
In fact, on the night of the 2021 presidential inauguration, the star revealed in a video shared on Twitter that she had "just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up."
Her fans had questions, starting with asking if it was "a real tooth or a cap or veneer" to which the Lip Sync Battle co-host replied, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth."
Although she lost a tooth in the process, Chrissy seemed to have enjoyed inauguration night. Even more so afterward when President Joe Biden followed the mother of two from the official POTUS Twitter account, which makes her the only celebrity the president is following.