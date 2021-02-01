The Hills' Jason Wahler & Wife Ashley Are Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Hills are alive with some big baby news!
Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler are pregnant and expecting their second child, the happy couple announced exclusively on Monday, Feb. 1 during a surprise appearance on E! News' Daily Pop.
"We are having a baby!" The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed in tandem with his wife, who showed off her growing baby bump.
But the surprises didn't stop there. After co-host Justin Sylvester inquired about the baby's sex, they revealed, "We're having a boy!"
Ashley added, "I'm feeling great. I'm actually halfway, I'm 20 weeks."
When Justin asked Jason and Ashley if they had any questions for E!'s Carissa Culiner about parenting two young kids, Ashley asked, "How much sleep are you getting?"
"Let's not worry about that right now, let's just celebrate the joy of having another little one," Carissa quipped.
"Sleep is overrated," Ashley laughed.
Ashley and Jason are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Delilah. Their second child is due to arrive in June 2021.
As for which of Jason's The Hills co-stars is most excited about the baby news, Jason shared, "I would have to say Brandon [Lee] was probably the most excited out of all of them."
"Everyone's really surprised," Ashley smiled. "It's been really, really fun."
Jason also teased of the upcoming season of the MTV's The Hills: New Beginnings, "I'll tell you this: I think out of all the seasons I've ever been associated with I think this is going to be the best one."
