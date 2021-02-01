Basketball Wives' New Trailer Features Tears, Apologies and One Final Shot at Peace

Ladies and gentlemen, it's almost game time!
For those who have been hoping for new episodes of Basketball Wives, the wait is almost over. With just over a week to go until season 9 premieres, E! News has an exclusive look at a brand-new trailer. Let's just say this season is going to be unlike any other.
While adjusting to life during COVID-19, Evelyn Lozada decides to invite the ladies to a mansion where some cast members are hopeful for a fresh start. As Jackie Christie explains, "Please Lord Jesus, we don't want to have any kind of issues."
Believe it or not, her wishes may just become a reality. Jackie's fractured relationship with Malaysia Pargo is expected to take center stage while Ogom "OG" Chijindu is hoping for an apology from a co-star—or two.
And as the mansion fills up with new and familiar faces, Jennifer Williams is quick to say, "I will hope as Black women, we can come together and have a good time."
Shaunie O'Neal, Kristen Scott and Feby Torres are also back for another season. In addition, newcomers Liza Morales as well as Nia and Noria Dorsey are expected to join the fun.
And while the trailer may show signs of drama—after all, putting several big personalities in one mansion isn't an easy task—this season will also explore serious topics like the Black Lives Matter movement and sisterhood.
"With the pandemic, I really want us all to band together," Jackie proclaimed. "Can we move forward?"
You'll have to find out when Basketball Wives returns with new episodes Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. only on Vh1.