Tony Bennett Reveals He's Battling Alzheimer's Disease

Tony Bennett's family is opening up about health.

During an interview with AARP, which was published on Monday, Feb. 1, his wife Susan Crow and son Danny shared that the 18-time Grammy winner has been battling Alzheimer's for the past four years.

The 94-year-old crooner took to Twitter to share the article as well. In the caption, he wrote, "Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer's. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story."

At the time of the interview, the writer described Tony as expressionless. His wife of 14 years Susan is the star's full-time caregiver and regulates his strict diet and exercise schedule to slow down the progression of memory loss.

She and Danny work as a team to assist Tony's living. She expressed during the interview, "I have my moments and it gets very difficult. It's no fun arguing with someone who doesn't understand you. But I feel badly talking about it because we are so much more fortunate than so many people with this diagnosis."