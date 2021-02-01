Prince Harry Accepts "Substantial Damages" and Apology From British Tabloid in Lawsuit Settlement

Watch : Prince Harry Is "Heartbroken" Over Royal Family Estrangement

For Prince Harry, his legal battle with a British tabloid has come to an end.

The Duke of Sussex's libel lawsuit against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline can be considered closed, according to a statement the royal's attorney, Jenny Afia, made in court on Monday, Feb. 1. Per her statement, obtained by E! News, the lawsuit stemmed from an October 25, 2020 article published by The Mail on Sunday titled, "Top general accuses Harry of turning his back on the Marines" along with a similar article the MailOnline also published.

"Each article reported that The Duke of Sussex had turned his back on the Royal Marines, had snubbed the British Armed Forces and ignored correspondence from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff," Afia said. "All of these allegations are false, as the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline have now accepted, albeit after considerable damage was already done."