Blake Lively Thanks "Queen" Sophie Turner for Supporting Her Post-Baby Body Comments

Blake Lively and Sophie Turner have got each other's backs.
Blake posted to social media on Friday, Jan. 29 about insecurities she felt after giving birth in October 2019 to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie appreciated the Gossip Girl alum's honesty. Blake had shared that she should have appreciated this "beautiful miracle" rather than feeling insecure about how her body looked.
"Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!" Sophie wrote on her repost of E! News' tweet about Blake's message. The 24-year-old Dark Phoenix star, who welcomed a daughter with husband Joe Jonas in July 2020, added in reference to her popular HBO series Game of Thrones, "Not a queen, a Khaleesi."
Blake then responded to Sophie's praise by adding, "Queen of the north everyone," accompanied by a prayer-hands emoji and an image of GoT villain Joffrey dying. As fans of the beloved HBO series know, Sophie's character Sansa Stark had a role in the Purple Wedding, during which the evil king died by poisoning.
The 33-year-old A Simple Favor star welcomed daughter Betty with Ryan Reynolds in October 2019, and she wrote on Jan. 29, 2021 that she had to create an outfit to wear for her January 2020 The Tonight Show appearance "because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth." The actress also shares 6-year-old James Reynolds and 4-year-old Inez Reynolds with her husband.
She continued about the lack of clothing options, "It's alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."