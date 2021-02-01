Jennifer Coolidge Came Up With the Most Genius Lie in Order to Date Two Guys at Once

Watch : Reese Witherspoon's "Legally Blonde" Virtual Reunion

It turns out that Jennifer Coolidge may actually be an even more brilliant actress than we all knew.

The Promising Young Woman star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Jan. 28, where she told host Kelly Clarkson that she once pretended to be her own twin sister in order to date two different men during a years-ago visit to Hawaii. Yes, this story proves that she is an actual queen, and we all need to bow down to her.

The anecdote came up after the 59-year-old Legally Blonde actress told Kelly that she has previously had "all sorts of crazy experiences" during her trips to the Hawaiian islands.

When Kelly asked for more details, Jennifer replied, "Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you come and you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want," she shared. "I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks."