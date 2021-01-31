How John Krasinski Adorably Honored His and Emily Blunt's Daughters on SNL

Watch : John Krasinski & "Office" Cast Recreate Dance for Virtual Wedding

John Krasinski sent a sweet message to his daughters Hazel, 6 and Violet, 4, while hosting the first Saturday Night Live episode of the year.

The actor appeared on the Jan. 30 episode of SNL, alongside performer Machine Gun Kelly. John, who married Emily Blunt in 2010, wore a black sweater with H and V embroidered in the top left corner that had some fans speculating about the meaning behind the letters. His stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who also works with stars like Rami Malek, Donald Glover and Tom Hiddleston, explained the adorable reason behind the sweater on Instagram.

She wrote, "John wanted to have his daughters' initials monogrammed on his shirt for SNL goodnight looks - styled by yours truly in @boglioliofficial with @missoni pants."

Fans loved the proud dad's nod to his kids.

One wrote in the comments section of the post, "That's the sweetest thing ever!"

Another added, "Omg the shirt detail is so cute."

A third posted, "An incredibly cool look for John."