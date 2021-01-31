Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Reveals If She Would Get Back Together With Evan Bass

Waddell said she never pictured herself as a single mom. But she made clear she was "so grateful" for their kids.

"I would do it all over, every second, just to have my kids," she said. "But it is so hard. There's so many challenges...I did hire help and that helps and asking, you know, even my mom, like, 'Hey mom, can you come over and help me do this?' or whatever. "Asking for help really helps and I think you just kind of get used to what's going on."

Waddell also talked about how her and Evan's split has affected their children, explaining that their daughter has started spending the night with her.

"Bella's like, now just like sleeping in my bed with me because it just got really hard putting her down, trying to get her to sleep for an hour and a half, and then she would finally fall asleep and then wake up two hours later screaming and then she'd get in my bed," shared the reality star. "So I've just kind of been like, whatever. I think I'm just kind of getting used to things and then I'm sure like, right when I'm used to things, everything's going to change again and that's just kind of how life is."

She continued, "There's part of me that likes being able to bond with my kids without anybody here and then part of me is really sad that there isn't anybody here. And so, I don't know, like, it's weird. It's like, it's just kind of like, happy and sad and I think maybe I'll just get used to it. Then I feel bad for the kids...I really think it's important for the kids to live in one house and then go over to his house for like, weekend visits, and he sees them like, Wednesdays. But I think it's really important for kids to feel like [they have] stability and consistency."