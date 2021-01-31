RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety With Moving Message

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is celebrating an important milestone.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 31 to share that she's one-year sober. The 43-year-old star marked the special occasion with her husband of more than 20 years, Sean Burke, at the Montage in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"No one ever said it would be easy, but thank you @seanwindhamburke for making it easier," the Bravolebrity captioned her post. "Officially #1YearSober... as always, one day at a time."

She added the hashtags, "#onedayatatime" and "#oneyearsober."

Additionally, Sean praised his wife in a separate post, writing, "It's been a year, and you made it.... sober. So happy we are where we are today!"

Considering this was a noteworthy celebration, the couple dressed in their Sunday best. Braunwyn wore a nude-colored gown that featured a strapless corset bodice and voluminous tulle bottom. She accessorized with a jewel-embellished headband. Sean also looked dapper with his white button-down shirt, black slacks and charcoal-colored jacket.