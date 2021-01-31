Kate Middleton Posts Rare Selfie Video on Instagram for an Important Cause

Watch : Kate Middleton & Prince William Get a New Puppy

Kate Middleton just posted a rare selfie video for an important cause.

On Jan. 31, the Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to share a message about Children's Mental Health Week—the first in a planned annual initiative from Kate's patronage Place2Be, one of the causes close to her heart—with her followers.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "Tomorrow is the start of Children's Mental Health Week - an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children's mental health is but also parental wellbeing too. We look forward to sharing more about this year's theme of expressing yourself throughout the week."

The mom of three looked cozy and casual in a blue hat and jacket as she stood outside of her family's country home Anmer Hall. She spoke directly to the camera about the year's theme, which is "Express Yourself."

"This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself, about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings," Kate explained. "So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself."