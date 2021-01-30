Justin Timberlake Is Getting Ready to Release New Music Despite Not “Sleeping” Thanks to Baby No. 2

Justin Timberlake has a new baby—and a new album that's already in the works.

On Jan. 29, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" artist, who performed at President Joe Biden's star-studded inauguration ceremony earlier this month, appeared on The Tonight Show to chat with good friend and host Jimmy Fallon about what his life looks like now that he and wife Jessica Biel just welcomed their second baby, Phineas.

"Nobody's sleeping," Justin explained, "but he's so cute."

Jimmy confirmed that Justin's new baby is also hilarious, telling the audience that during their FaceTime, Phineas did his "first bit" by making a face for the camera. (Hmm...can we expect to see Phineas on Saturday Night Live in a few years to follow in the footsteps of his dad?!)

The singer, who is currently starring in the new film Palmer on Apple TV+, shared that in addition to caring for his little one, he's also working on new music.

When asked by Jimmy if fans can expect a new album, Justin said, "There's a possibility. Let's go with 'yes.' I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes."

When asked how Justin has the "patience" not to release his new songs right away, the Social Network actor explained that it's part of his process.