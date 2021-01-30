KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kelly Rowland Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland is officially a mama for the second time. Keep scrolling for the heartfelt details on Kelly and husband Tim Weatherspoon’s newborn.

By Mona Thomas Jan 30, 2021 3:15 PMTags
PregnanciesKelly RowlandCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Rowland Recalls Reuniting With Father in Moving Post

A new Destiny's Child baby is finally here!

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Kelly Rowland announced that she has given birth to her and Tim Weatherspoon's second child. The 39-year-old pop star and her husband welcomed their second son.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful[four heart emojis]," Kelly wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Tim's eldest boy, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 6, cuddling his baby brother. "1•21•21 8:13pm 7lbs. 8oz 19in."

The "Coffee" singer first shared the happy news that she was expecting her second child back in October, revealing her baby bump on the November cover of Women's Health magazine.

"SURPRISE!!" she captioned an Instagram post of the cover at the time. "My @womenshealthmag cover issue is online now and on newsstands next week!"

In Women's Health, the happy mom explained that she and Tim had spoken "loosely" about having another child, sharing, "Then COVID happened. And we were just like, ‘Let's see what happens.'"

photos
Beyoncé Tributes Destiny's Child on ''No No No'' 20th Anniversary

She further elaborated, "But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child…I'm knocking at 40's door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me."

Trending Stories

1

Here’s a First Look at James Gandolfini’s Son as a Young Tony Soprano

2
Exclusive

Why Brendon Scholl, JLo's Trans Nibling, Decided to Tell Their Story

3
Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

At the time, the singer-songwriter also admittedly noted that her fans would be upset about the R&B star having a baby before releasing her highly anticipated fifth studio album.

"I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed. They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!'" she explained. "And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.'" And while fans are still waiting for the new musical vibes, the newborn will surely give fans something to celebrate in the meantime.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

As for Titan, he's ready to be a big brother. In fact, the child has prepared for this.

In an October episode of Daily Pop, Kelly gushed, "He said that he wants a boy, but he's recently said he's wanted a girl. He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby."

Trending Stories

1

Here’s a First Look at James Gandolfini’s Son as a Young Tony Soprano

2
Exclusive

Why Brendon Scholl, JLo's Trans Nibling, Decided to Tell Their Story

3
Exclusive

Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Plans for Baby No. 2

4

Elon Musk and Grimes' Baby Boy Now Has a Haircut as Unique as His Name

5

Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Her "Ignorance"