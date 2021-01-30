We're Obsessed With These 12 Matching Loungewear Sets That Are Under $150

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're like us, sweatsuits have been your go-to outfit since March. And why not! With fewer occasions to dress up for and more time at home, it's not a bad idea to invest in a few matching loungewear sets that make you feel put together.
With so many cute loungewear styles on the market, finding a luxurious-feeling matching set doesn't have to set you back hundreds of dollars. To help up your wardrobe's cozy factor, we've rounded up our favorite matching sets that feature a wide variety of colors, prints, textures and cater to budgets low and high.
Our favorite? This simple black sweatsuit that's only $19!
For the matching loungewear sets we're obsessing over, keep scrolling!
Danika Sweater Set
This groovy knit set is too cute! With a beautiful green hue and flowers accents, this set will make your days at home instantly brighter.
Elapsy Womens Tie Dye Printed Long Sleeve Loungewear Set
The tie-dye trend isn't going anywhere, so you might as well stock up on sets like these that are not only affordable but oh so cute!
Weekend Loading Knit Sweater and Joggers Lounge Set
We've never said no to a sweater and jogger combo. And this baby pink one is only $40!
Cynthia Smocked Lounge Set
Ok this smocked set is too cute! It's perfect for lounging around the house and binge watching marathons.
By Samii Ryan Chill Baby Hoodie
Pair this cute hoodie with the matching bottoms for a stylish look under $150. It's no wonder that so many celebs love this brand!
By Samii Ryan Take It Easy Sweatpants
Take it easy just like the pants say! We love Samii Ryan sweatsuits because they're so comfy and stylish.
Wild And Free Set
This waffle print set features a stylish quarter-zip long-sleeve top and matching short. It's so cute that you can easily dress it up for running errands!
BTFBM Women Pajamas Tie-Dye Print Loungewear Set
We love anything with a drawstring waistband! This adorable tie-dye print set has a relaxed fit to make time at home even more comfortable.
Tori Lounge Set
This button down cardigan and pull-on pants set will make you feel put together even if you're still wearing them by dinner time.
House Hoodie
Cuddle up in this cozy, breathable hoodie! Pair it with the matching pants for the ultimate fit. Use code WFHBundle to get Long Jambys and a House Hoodie together for $150.
Long Jambys
Super-soft sweatpants in a bold color combo? Count us in! Don't forget to use code WFHBundle to get Long Jambys and a House Hoodie together for $150.
Bicoastal Set
This is another knit set that you can wear while binge watching Netflix or running errands! We love the dreamy cardigan and jumpsuit combination.
PrettyGarden Women’s Solid Color Two Piece Outfit
With over 30 color options to choose from, you might as well get a set for each day of the week. This $19 set is a steal!
RicherPoorer Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
We're obsessed with this tie-dye sweatshirt by RicherPoorer! And you have to get the matching sweatpants for a complete look.
RicherPoorer Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatpant
You can never have too many sweatpants! These have an encased elastic waist and leg openings to ensure a comfortable fit.
