18 Valentine's Day Gifts For Star Wars Fans That Are Out of This Galaxy

From CP30 insulated wine glasses to Baby Yoda makeup brush holders to galactic apparel, we've found the perfect gifts for Star Wars fans!

E-Comm: Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift GuideE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Alright storm troopers, it's time to get serious because Valentine's Day is a little over two weeks away! That means you have enough time to find a gift that's out of this galaxy. And what better way to celebrate Cupid's favorite day than some Star Wars-themed gifts! And to save you time, we've rounded up 17 gifts that will help you tell your special someone that they are the obi-won for you! Whether your allegiance is with the light or dark, we've found a gift for every kind of Star Wars fan.

Is the force strong between you and your significant other? Perhaps a pair of R2D2 cuff links or a sterling silver charm bracelet will make them blush. Or maybe you're looking to step up your date night. Try adding lightsaber chopsticks and CP30 insulated wine glasses for a galactic touch.

For the rest of our gift ideas, scroll below to shop our complete Valentine's Day Gift Guide for Star Wars fans!

Star Wars™ Death Star™ Love Explosion Bouquet

Even though we love receiving a gorgeous flower arrangement, they don't last. Lovepop solved this problem through their Love Explosion Bouquet. This one features intricate paper designs of your favorite Star Wars characters. The recipient will be shocked when their seemingly normal cards turns into a beautiful bouquet!

$26
Lovepop Cards
$15 Yoda
Amazon

Chop Sabers Light Up Lightsaber Chopsticks

Take your sushi date night up a notch with these lightsaber chopsticks! Now you can duel it out for the last piece of sashimi.

$13
Amazon

Star Wars Obi-Wan For Me T-Shirt

Show your significant other that they are the obi-wan for you! We love this tee because of its cute message and fun graphic print.

$31
$29
BoxLunch

Funko Pop! Star Wars Chewbacca Vinyl Bobble-Head

This Chewbacca Funko Pop! will make anyone's day! It will prove to your significant other that they have the woo-key to your heart, too.

$11
BoxLunch

Loungefly Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Makeup Brush Holder

Treat the lady in your life to this adorable makeup brush holder featuring Baby Yoda. And the brushes are included!

$34
BoxLunch

Pandora Moments Star Wars Snake Chain Clasp Bracelet

This gorgeous sterling silver bracelet features a snake chain and the iconic Star Wars logo as a clasp. Even better, you can fill the bracelet with charms from Pandora's Star Wars collaboration.

$90
Pandora

Corcickle Stemless Insulated Stainless Steel Star Wars™ Wine Glass

Whether you're for the light side or dark side, this insulated wine glass will keep your wine cold for date nights thanks to triple-insulation stainless steel.

$30
Nordstrom

Adidas x Star Wars Stan Smith Canvas Sneaker

These kicks are fit for a Jedi master! Made with canvas and opaque sole details, these sneakers will be loved and adored by any Star Wars fan.

$120
Nordstrom

2-Piece I Love You I Know Star Wars Keychain

Give one half of this keychain to your Han or Leia and keep the other half for you! Now you'll always be connected by your love for each other and Star Wars.

$12
Amazon

Cable Guys Star Wars Darth Vader Device Holder

Whether you trust Darth Vader or not, this device holder is great for keeping track of controllers and phones.

$25
Urban Outfitters

Millennium Falcon Galactic Love T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars

Show off your love for the franchise with this vintage-inspired tee featuring the Millennium Falcon!

$25
shopDisney

Star Wars I Love You. I Know.: Lessons in Love and Friendship

Relationships are complex whatever galaxy you're in! This book features relationship advice and tips from your favorite Star Wars characters like Han, Leia, Rey and Kylo Ren.

$10
Amazon

Star Wars Imperial Force Silk Tie

Wearing a suit or business casual outfit doesn't have to be boring! This blue-hued tie will elevate any outfit and show off your allegiance to Darth Vader.

$58
Nordstrom

Picnic Time Star Wars R2-D2 - Glass Top CuttingBoard

Make your next wine and cheese night super fancy with this cutting board made of rubber wood and bamboo, and a tempered glass tray featuring everyone's favorite droid (sorry, BB-8!). Plus, there's a spot made specifically for the fork-tipped cheese knife to await the tastiest of bries.

$70
QVC

Star Wars R2D2 Cuff Links

Surprise your man with these R2D2 cuff links! They'll add the perfect galactic touch to any outfit.

$70
Nordstrom

Fetch for Pets Star Wars Valentine's Day Darth Vader Squeaky Plush Dog Toy

Don't forget about your furry friends! They will love chewing on this Darth Vader toy and hearing the squeaky noises it makes.

$7
Chewy

Star Wars Valentines Day Friendship Exchange Candy Filled Hearts- 22 Count

These valentines are great to pass out to classmates, co-workers, friends and those you love! This pack features candy filled hearts with Darth Vader, Boba Fett, C3PO, and Yoda on the front, and a place to write messages on the back.

$15
Amazon

Star Wars Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Get in that cozy state of mind with this pullover sweatshirt featuring the iconic cast!

$70
shopDisney

Need more gifting inspiration? Check out the Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Valentine's Day Collection!

