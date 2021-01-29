Megan Fox’s Massive Ring Sparks Speculation She’s Engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Rock on THAT Finger

Machine Gun Kelly doesn't do fake love, so is it a done deal with Megan Fox?

The Transformers actress sparked engagement rumors on Thursday, Jan. 28, when she was spotted in New York City with a giant ring on that finger.

The "bloody valentine" rapper was photographed with Megan by his side, flashing her massive ring, as the couple left their hotel to hop in a limo. They were headed to Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of MGK's performance for the NBC show on Jan. 30.

Fans noted the pair seemed perfectly suited, with MGK looking like a gamer and Megan giving off e-girl vibes. She donned a pink fuzzy cardigan and a hot pink cat ear headband for the outing.

Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, met in March 2020 on the set of their crime movie Midnight In The Switchgrass and quickly fell in love. She didn't officially file to divorce her husband Brian Austin Green until November, though the spouses of 10 years had been living separately for months by that point.