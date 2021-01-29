KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos
Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Reignite Romance Rumors With Ice Cream Outing

Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes visited a Salt & Straw in Los Angeles for some scoops of ice cream. Scroll on to see photos from their outing.

What's going on with Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes?

In photos exclusive to E! News, the 32-year-old dancer and the 39-year-old actor were spotted enjoying an ice cream outing at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 28. An eyewitness said the two ordered their cones outside and jokingly debated over who would pay for the scoops, with Barnes ultimately covering the tab. After leaving the shop, they walked back to their vehicle in a parking lot, laughing and smiling along the way.

The witness said Hough and Barnes seemed "very friendly" and "very flirty" during the ice cream run and sampled each other's frozen treats. Still, fans may not want to jump to conclusions. A separate source told E! News Hough and Barnes "have been friends for eight years" and that "there's nothing more to it."

The Chronicles of Narnia star also carried a brown bag that the first source said featured a personalized message reading in part, "You've made my day. Proud of you." Although, it's unclear if the bag was from the Dancing With the Stars alum.

As noted, this isn't the first time Hough and Barnes have been seen out together. They've hung out at industry events over the years, but they were last photographed walking in L.A. back in April 2020.

At the beginning of that year, a source told E! News Hough and her then-husband Brooks Laich were "spending time apart." They then announced their separation in May. And while an insider suggested they were "working on their relationship," the Grease Live actress filed for divorce from the former hockey pro in November, officially ending their three-year marriage.

To see more photos from Hough and Barnes' ice cream outing, scroll on.

An eyewitness told E! News the actor and the dancer visited the ice cream shop before sun down on Jan. 28.

Even L.A.'s chilly winter weather didn't stop these two from grabbing a frozen treat.

The witness said Hough and Barnes "seem really close."

The celebrities sported activewear for some cute and casual looks.Hough donned a black coat, top and leggings for the outing and accessorized her look with matching sneakers and a bun. Meanwhile, Barnes sported a gray sweatshirt, dark leggings, shorts and tennis shoes. They also both wore masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hough was all smiles as she enjoyed her ice cream cone with Barnes.

We wonder what flavors they got.

Hough got to try them both as Barnes let her take a taste of his scoop.

Overall, it seemed like a sweet time.

