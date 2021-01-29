The Bachelor’s Brittany Galvin Addresses Allegations That She’s an Escort

Watch : Bachelor Matt James Catches Flak For Kissing With His Eyes Open

Brittany Galvin just joined The Bachelor on Monday night, and she has already become a target for the other women.

On the Jan. 25 episode, fellow contestant Anna Redman spread rumors that the 23-year-old model is actually an escort. Brittany denied the accusations on air, and she's now addressing the gossip once and for all.

On Jan. 28, she posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story to deny the allegations, while also defending sex workers from undeserved public shaming.

Per Cosmopolitan, it read, "It's 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others."

Brittany added, "Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don't let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are all so powerful. I'm here to support you like how you have to me!"